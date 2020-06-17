NTEA Calls on Congress to Suspend FET

NTEA joined National Auto Dealers Association, American Trucking Associations and more than 100 other state and local organizations to ask that Congress suspend the 12% Federal Excise Tax (FET) on heavy trucks and trailers through 2021.

June 17, 2020
Ntea Logo

The National Truck Equipment Association (NTEA) joined National Auto Dealers Association, American Trucking Associations and more than 100 other state and local organizations to ask that Congress suspend the 12% Federal Excise Tax (FET) on heavy trucks and trailers through 2021 as they consider additional legislation to respond to the coronavirus pandemic and assist with U.S. economic recovery.

Congress is expected to consider another economic recovery bill this summer. Urge your legislators to include FET suspension in future coronavirus-related legislation to help retain industry jobs, spur new truck sales, and promote deployment of cleaner, safer trucks.

Points to consider:

  • The average age of a truck on the road today is almost 10 years old.
  • The 12% FET on heavy trucks and trailers is the highest excise tax in the nation.
  • FET has grown from 3% to 12% since it was instituted in 1917 to help fund World War I. Today, it routinely adds $12,000 to 22,000 to the cost of a newer, safer, cleaner and domestically produced truck.

Suspending FET will help:

  • Keep the nation well supplied and rebuild America’s vital truck manufacturing industry and related employment.
  • Improve highway safety by accelerating the purchase of new trucks with the latest safety improvements.
  • Benefit the environment by ensuring quicker deployment of cleaner and more fuel-efficient trucks.

"NTEA believes that suspending the FET at this time would serve as an effective incentive to increase the sale of safer  and cleaner trucks while helping to retain domestic-based manufacturing jobs and rebuild the economy," says Steve Carey, president, NTEA.

You are urged to contact your representative or senator and weigh in on the topic.

        

Recommended
83601242 623126111882167 8112057651973454747 N
Trump Finally Plans His $1T Infrastructure Boost
The existing U.S. infrastructure funding law is up for renewal by Sept. 30, and the administration sees that as a possible vehicle to push through a broader package
June 16, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
NYC Contractor AA Jedson Co. Sees Working Around Coronavirus Easier On-Site than in the Office
New York metro general contractor AA Jedson's president talks about how the company is back to work on all of its sites after the coronavirus pandemic shut sites down.
June 15, 2020
Aem Pliv
AEMP Equipment Management LIVE
June 22, 2020June 26, 2020
Virtual conference provides five days of education content and leadership training that can be applied toward your CEM/CESP renewal
Latest
Dscn0989 0287
Rate of Decline in Used Equipment Pricing Moderates
Although used equipment values continued to be lower compared to the same time frame last year, the rate of decline has moderated, suggesting used equipment values are now trending higher again.
June 9, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
How Samsara Can Increase Your Truck Fleet's Efficiency and Safety
Curt Bennink talks to Sarah Loaiza about how the Samsara Fleet Management System can be used to increase the efficiency and safety of your truck fleet.
June 8, 2020
Freightliner Daimlertrucksmexico W768xh384 Cutout
Daimler Trucks North America Resumes Production in Mexico, Restarting All Manufacturing Operations
Nearly three months after the first effects of the COVID-19 pandemic suspended manufacturing operations, Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) has reopened all nine of its manufacturing locations in North America.
June 5, 2020
Download (1)
FTR Reports North American Class 8 Net Orders Remain Subdued in May at 6,600 Units
Class 8 net orders for the last twelve months total 155,000 units.
June 5, 2020
John Deere&rsquo;s E-II Series trucks that launched at ConExpo 2020, feature multiple drive modes to help optimize the drivetrain and reduce inputs from the operator.
ADT Advancements Simplify Operation and Safety
Advanced technology and automated features differentiate the latest generation of articulated trucks from their predecessors.
June 4, 2020
Driver productivity can be done by bringing everything back to a dollar per hour that the driver is generating for the company - for tonnage or per load hauls.
Reduce trucking costs with an automated fleet management system
How an automated fleet management system can save money in your trucking operations.
June 3, 2020
Red Dump Truck Near Filed Rocks Under Cloudy Sky 1044290
e-Ticketing Platforms Provide Contactless Option for Construction Trucking
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the ticket delivery method is becoming just as important as the ticket collection itself. Companies are finding e-ticketing keeps workers safe while speeding up operations.
June 2, 2020
PACCAR Parts&rsquo; new state-of-the-art distribution center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Servicing dealers in the Southwest United States and Northwest Mexico, the new 250,000 square-foot parts distribution center (PDC) is three times the capacity of its predecessor built in 1995.
PACCAR Parts Opens New Parts Distribution Center in Las Vegas
The 250,000 sq. ft. parts distribution center , which includes a 20,000 sq. ft. small parts mezzanine, became operational in May and has increased parts availability and uptime to dealers and customers.
June 1, 2020
Dscf2351
3 Strategies to Get Your Trucking Fleet Back on the Road
COVID-19 grounded many trucks and their operators and their re-deployment can't be figured out on the fly. Here are three key strategies to getting your fleet moving again.
May 26, 2020
Annotation 2020 05 06 165205 5eb3319ee6c96
[TRANSPORTATION CHAIN] State of Materials Movement and Manufacturing and Infrastructure's Role in their Recovery
This episode of Transportation Chain examines the current state of transportation and freight, the impacts on manufacturing and the availability of materials and equipment and the role infrastructure investment could play in their economic recovery.
May 28, 2020
Dsc 0008
Tips to Avoid Common Work Truck Towing Mistakes
Vocational truck drivers who occasionally use trailers, often different types with varying loads and configurations, can be more prone to make mistakes. Here's how to avoid them.
May 27, 2020
The Rasmussen Group recently improved safety by using SmartDrive.
Rasmussen Group Improves Trucking Safety with SmartDrive Systems
SmartDrive Systems recently announced that The Rasmussen Group has deployed the SmartDrive video-based safety program with SmartDrive 360 and Extended Recording in two of its subsidiary companies.
May 22, 2020
In response to continuous demand for personal protective equipment (PPE) as a result of COVID-19, Mack Trucks donated more than 500 pieces of PPE that it manufactured at its Lehigh Valley Operations (LVO) plant in Macungie, PA.
Mack Trucks Produces and Donates PPE
Mack engineers and leadership reviewed several different design possibilities before deciding upon the production of face shield headbands utilizing its 3D printer, as well as hand-crafted assembly at its Lehigh Valley Operations.
May 26, 2020
Original (5)
Daimler Truck Financial Launches Keep the World Moving Finance Program
Program makes it easier to purchase Western Star and Freightliner trucks.
May 22, 2020
Komatsu Hd785 8 Fully Loaded
Komatsu HD785-8 Off-highway Truck
Powered by a 1,140-hp Tier 4 Komatsu SAA12V140E-7 engine with a payload capacity of 101.6 tons
May 18, 2020
Hos
Asphalt Contractor Exemption Makes New Trucker Hours of Service Rule Better for Construction
Latest changes to FMCSA Hours of Service (HoS) regulations make construction’s short-haul truck use lots more productive thanks to its adoption of key pieces of the 2018 NAPA Exemption
May 15, 2020
Ata Honors Five Industry Experts With The Silver Spark Plug
ATA Welcomes New Truck Drivers' Hours-of-Service Rule
Modernized regulation will provide flexibility while maintaining safety
May 14, 2020
Certified Uptime professionals in the Volvo Trucks North America dealer network are continuing to keep customers running during COVID-19, while also ensuring human safety throughout the service process.
Volvo Trucks’ Certified Uptime Process Helps Dealers Keep Customers Running During COVID-19
Certified Uptime professionals in the Volvo Trucks North America dealer network are using their training, standard processes and facilities to support customers safely and responsibly within the current restrictive conditions.
May 14, 2020
Annotation 2020 05 06 165205
[TRANSPORTATION CHAIN] How COVID-19 is Impacting Transportation, Trucking and Supply Chains
This episode of Transportation Chain examines how the COVID-19 crisis is impacting supply chain management, material availability in both construction and equipment manufacturing, as well as the movement of construction materials and equipment.
May 6, 2020
4
Tips to Keep Construction Trucks Running During Pandemic
Stay on top of state DMV restrictions and utilize services such as online parts delivery.
May 11, 2020
Bobcat UV34XL
Bobcat Company Introduces Gas Utility Vehicles
The UV34 and UV34XL gas machines deliver reliable performance and productivity with gas-engine convenience.
May 7, 2020
Phil Rear Eject 2
Enhance Jobsite Safety and Productivity with Rear Eject Bodies
Here are a few ways rear eject bodies can maximize production without the need for risky techniques.
May 6, 2020
Peterbilt
Peterbilt Launches New Website to Recruit Next Generation of Service Technicians
Peterbilt.tech is new website created with the sole purpose of helping individuals who are interested in a career as a Peterbilt service technician.
May 5, 2020
, Platform Science makes it easy to develop, deploy and manage mobile devices and applications on commercial vehicles, a process previously defined by fragmented architectures and proprietary protocols. The platform offers flexibility and delivers an unlimited canvas to fleets and developers seeking to innovate and create new solutions as customers&rsquo; needs, businesses and industries evolve.
Daimler Trucks Partners with Platform Science
Platform Science will be the primary on-vehicle fleet management software development and distribution partner.
May 5, 2020