VMAC’s Data Reveals Vehicle Preferences In Mobile Compressed Air Industry

VMAC’s 2021 State Of The Mobile Compressed Air Industry Report, which surveyed 355 professionals in the mobile compressed air industry, has revealed service truck and van fleet preferences.

The 2021 survey data shows that most respondents (68%) indicated they have Class 2/3 trucks, followed by 41% with Class 4/5. As the truck classes increase in size, the number of respondents with these trucks decreases: only 12% of respondents have Class 8 trucks.

Only 33% of respondents indicated there is at least one service van in their fleet. Of those with a service van in their fleet, less than 3% of respondents anticipate a decrease in their fleet's number of service vans. This suggests that those with service vans are happy with this type of vehicle.

VMACNewer vehicles aged 0 to 9 years make up 73% of fleets. As the trucks aged, the percentages decreased: only 7% of respondents indicated the average age of the vehicles in their fleets was over 20 years old.

“These results on fleet age are nearly identical to the results in 2020,” notes Mike Pettigrew, VMAC’s Marketing Manager. “When it comes to service vehicles and fleets, newer vehicles are favored. Fleets with newer vehicles enjoy lower maintenance costs, improved fuel-saving technology, and better features, which are attractive to fleet managers, owners, and mechanics alike.”

When asked what kind of service vehicles they plan to purchase in the future, respondents preferred diesel and gas vehicles, with 74% of respondents selecting diesel, and 36% selecting gas. Distant third and fourth choices were electric vehicles (9%) and hybrids (4%). VMAC

“There’s no denying, journalists and the media love to glamorize fleet electrification, and I’ll admit, I’m one of those guilty journalists,” says Jade Brasher, Editor at Modern WorkTruck Solutions. “However, the reality is that range anxiety and other constraints are real issues for fleets, and in a year of uncertainty, I’m not surprised to see electrification lower on the priority list.”

