Daimler Truck Financial Launches Keep the World Moving Finance Program

Daimler Truck Financial (DTF) and Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) are making it easier to purchase Freightliner and Western Star trucks.

Named to pay homage to Daimler Truck’s global purpose and designed for the drivers and commercial vehicle operators supporting critical infrastructure, the Keep the World Moving program offers Freightliner and Western Star Trucks customers the flexibility to upgrade or add to their fleets. The program offers the ability to delay first payments for 120 days on eligible, new Freightliner or Western Star trucks together with down payment allowances of up to $5,000 USD/$7,000 CAD, based on brand, year and model.*

“The world has never needed trucks and their operators more than it does right now,” says Tobias Waldeck, Head of Daimler Truck Financial. “Our customers depend on Freightliner and Western Star trucks to help them perform their essential and crucial work. The Keep the World Moving program ensures that even during uncertain times, customers can still have the tools they need to stay on the job and help our economy and society.”

The Keep the World Moving finance program will run through July 31, 2020. Program details include:

· Customers who purchase eligible, new MY 2020 and older units can defer the first payment for 120 days combined with a down payment allowance incentive from $3,000 to $5,000 USD or $4,200 to $7,000 CAD based on make and model.

· Customers who purchase eligible MY 2021 trucks have the option to delay the first payment for 90 days.

· Customers who purchase used trucks may be eligible for a 90-day to first payment option.

· Eligible models include the Freightliner Cascadia, M2 and SD models; and Western Star 4700, 4900 and 5700 models.

For more information, please contact a Freightliner Trucks or Western Star dealer.