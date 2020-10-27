Daimler Trucks and Waymo Partner on Development of Autonomous SAE Level 4 Trucks

Initial effort will combine Waymo's automated driver technology with Daimler's Freightliner Cascadia to enable autonomous driving.

October 27, 2020
Daimler Trucks North America
Original (8)
Daimler Trucks North America
Daimler

Daimler Trucks and Waymo have signed a broad, global, strategic partnership to deploy autonomous SAE L4 technology. Their initial effort will combine Waymo's industry-leading automated driver technology with a unique version of Daimler's Freightliner Cascadia, to enable autonomous driving.

Waymo brings over a decade of experience building the World’s Most Experienced Driver, having driven over 20 million miles on public roads across 25 U.S. cities and 15 billion miles in simulation. Daimler Trucks North America, Daimler Trucks’ U.S. subsidiary, parent company of the Freightliner brand and the U.S. market leader in commercial vehicle manufacturing, provides their experience in developing state of the art Class 8 vehicles.

Both Waymo and Daimler Trucks share the common goal of improving road safety and efficiency for fleet customers. The autonomous Freightliner Cascadia truck, equipped with the Waymo Driver, will be available to customers in the U.S. in the coming years. Waymo and Daimler Trucks will investigate expansion to other markets and brands in the near future. 

