Daimler and Volvo Launch Strategy for Heavy-Truck Hydrogen Fuel Cell Joint Venture

The new joint venture, cellcentric, will develop, produce and commercialize fuel-cell systems for both long-haul trucking and other applications.

April 29, 2021
Volvo Group
cellcentric's twin fuel-cell system for heavy-duty applications.
cellcentric's twin fuel-cell system for heavy-duty applications.
Daimler AG
Volvo Group

Daimler Truck AG and Volvo Group have officially outlined their roadmap for the new fuel-cell joint venture cellcentric, as part of an industry-first commitment to accelerate the use of hydrogen-based fuel cells for long-haul trucks and beyond. With the ambition of becoming a leading global manufacturer of fuel-cell systems, cellcentric will build one of Europe’s largest planned series production of fuel-cell systems, with operation planned to commence in 2025. To accelerate the rollout of hydrogen-based fuel-cells, the two cellcentric shareholders call for a harmonized EU hydrogen policy framework to support the technology in becoming a viable commercial solution.

These ambitions were revealed as part of an exclusive digital launch on April 29, 2021, led by Martin Daum, CEO of Daimler Truck AG, and Martin Lundstedt, CEO of Volvo Group. Designed to help meet the 2050 targets of sustainable transport and a carbon-neutral Europe as part of the European Green Deal, cellcentric will develop, produce and commercialize fuel-cell systems for both long-haul trucking and other applications. The joint venture can draw on decades of expertise and development work from both Daimler Truck AG and Volvo Group.

According to Daimler Truck AG and Volvo Group, purely battery-electric and hydrogen-based fuel-cell trucks will complement each other depending on the individual customer use case. Battery power will be rather used for lower cargo weights and for shorter distances, while fuel-cell power will tend to be the preferred option for heavier loads and longer distances. 

Development of hydrogen fuel-cell systems will aid with efforts to create more sustainable transportation.Development of hydrogen fuel-cell systems will aid with efforts to create more sustainable transportation.Daimler AGDaum says, “Hydrogen-powered fuel-cell electric trucks will be key for enabling CO2-neutral transportation in the future. In combination with pure battery-electric drives, it enables us to offer our customers the best genuinely locally CO2-neutral vehicle options, depending on the application. Battery-electric trucks alone will not make this possible. Together with our partner Volvo Group, we are therefore fully committed to our fuel-cell joint venture cellcentric and we are both pushing forward the development of the technology as well as the series production preparations. Regarding the necessary hydrogen infrastructure, it is clear that green hydrogen is the only sensible way forward in the long term.” 

Lundstedt says, “Our united ambition is to meet the targets in the Paris agreement of becoming CO2-neutral by 2050 at the latest. We are convinced that hydrogen fuel-cell technology plays an essential role in helping us reach that milestone. But we know there is so much more to achieve than just the electrification of machines and vehicles. There needs to be greater cooperation between public and private stakeholders to develop the necessary technology and infrastructure, which is why we are calling for united action from policymakers and governments around the world in helping us make hydrogen fuel-cell technology a success. Partnerships like cellcentric are vital to our commitment to decarbonizing road transport.”

The major truck manufacturers in Europe, also backed by Daimler Truck AG and Volvo Group, are therefore calling for the setup of around 300 high-performance hydrogen refueling stations suitable for heavy-duty vehicles by 2025 and of around 1,000 hydrogen refueling stations no later than 2030 in Europe. This joint initiative, using hydrogen as a carrier of green electricity to power electric trucks in long-haul operations, is one important part of decarbonizing road transport.

As CO2-neutral trucks are currently significantly more expensive than conventional vehicles, a policy framework is needed to ensure demand and affordability. According to Daimler Truck AG and Volvo Group, this should include incentives for CO2-neutral technologies and a taxation system based on carbon and energy content. An emissions trading system could be an additional option.

Clear roadmap towards series production of fuel-cell systems and fuel-cell trucks

Assembly of finished fuel-cell systems.Assembly of finished fuel-cell systems.Daimler AGCurrently, cellcentric is conceptualizing the plans for its large-scale series production. More details and a decision on the location will be revealed over the course of 2022. As a significant step towards series production, preparations for pre-series production are taking place at a new site in Esslingen near Stuttgart. In parallel, cellcentric is scaling up on-going prototype output. 

Daimler Truck AG’s and Volvo Group’s goal is to start with customer tests of fuel-cell trucks in about three years and to be in series production of fuel-cell trucks during the second half of this decade. All vehicle-related activities are carried out independently from each other, as both companies remain competitors in all vehicle and product ranges, and particularly in fuel-cell integration solutions for all products. 

Joint venture for fuel-cell systems

On March 1, 2021, Daimler Truck AG and Volvo Group formed cellcentric. To that end, Volvo Group acquired 50% of the partnership interests in the existing Daimler Truck Fuel Cell GmbH & Co. KG for approximately EUR 0.6 billion on a cash and debt-free basis. In November 2020, Daimler Truck AG and Volvo Group signed a binding agreement for the joint venture. A preliminary non-binding agreement had already been signed in April of the same year.

More than 300 highly specialized experts work for cellcentric in inter-disciplinary teams at locations in Nabern, Stuttgart (Germany) and Burnaby (Canada). Around 700 individual patents have been issued so far, underlining the leading role played by the company when it comes to technological development.

Recommended
Mechanizing with remote-controlled demolition machines offers significant growth potential: increased productivity opens up opportunities for more projects and better workforce utilization, while the machine’s capabilities offer the chance to expand into new applications.
Rise of the Demolition Machines
Remote-controlled machines provide an innovative mechanical solution, enabling contractors to continue moving forward despite ever-changing industry conditions
April 28, 2021
Screenshot 2021 04 22 134736
Wirtgen America Emerges from COVID-19 Stronger Than Ever
The impact of COVID-19 cannot be understated. In a year full of challenges, Wirtgen America saw opportunity to grow and made it a priority to remain close to their customers.
April 22, 2021
Tenna Talk Logo Final 600f25aa8b1cb
How Proper Fleet Telematics Installations Make a Difference on Site
Tips to quickly install fleet telematics so you can get back to your work without delay.
March 29, 2021
Latest
BlueCruise is an SAE Level 2 driver-assist technology that has the advantage of offering a hands-free driving experience while in Hands-Free mode that does not require a driver’s hands to stay in contact with the steering wheel, unless prompted by vehicle alerts.
Hands-Free Driver Assist Coming to 2021 Ford F-150
Technology allows hands-free driving on prequalified sections of divided highways.
April 14, 2021
Compactorontrailer 2
Towing Safety Starts with Proper Equipment
Identify the weakest link in your truck and trailer combination.
April 8, 2021
Mack Trucks added the next generation of Bendix Wingman Fusion to its Granite vocational truck line, improving safety for those on the road or traveling to a jobsite.
New Smart Truck Technology Minimizes Jobsite Collision Risks
Vocational trucks are adopting on-road truck safety technology to prevent construction jobsite collisions and enhance the safety of those working around them.
April 8, 2021
Felling Trailer For A Cause Logo (1)
Felling Trailers Names Beneficiary of 2021 Trailer for a Cause
Felling Trailers' goal is to bring awareness to various nonprofits that are making a difference by donating 100% of the winning bid from the auction to a different nonprofit each year.
April 7, 2021
General Motors Executive Vice President Global Manufacturing Gerald Johnson address the gathering as GM announces Tuesday, April 6, 2021, the first-ever Chevrolet Silverado electric pickup and GMC HUMMER EV SUV will be built at GM's Factory ZERO Plant assembly plant in Detroit and Hamtramck, MI.
GM Plans to Bring Electric Silverado to Market
Truck will be built at GM’s Factory ZERO assembly plant in Detroit and Hamtramck, MI.
April 7, 2021
Kenworth new models include the T180 (Class 5), T280 (Class 6), T380 (Class 7) and T480 (light Class 8). There are also vocational model variants known as the T380V and T480V.
Kenworth Revamps Medium-Duty Lineup with More Cab Space, Digital Display
Class 5 through light Class 8 trucks are new from the ground up, with wider cab, cab-height choices, new vocational hood, full parent rails, and a fixed grille
April 5, 2021
Class 8 orders now total 372,000 units for the past 12 months.
FTR Reports Preliminary North American Class 8 Net Orders for March Exceed 40,000 for Sixth Consecutive Month
March orders were down 9% month over month, but up more than 33,000 units than the pandemic-impacted March 2020.
April 5, 2021
Many construction companies and rental houses have found traveling axle trailers provide the optimal combination of features to increase safety and versatility.
Tips for Selecting the Right Traveling Axle Trailer
Careful consideration of available features for traveling axle trailers can ensure a long-term solution that will provide more safety, durability and better return on investment.
March 31, 2021
51082643357 686231533a 3k
Mission Critical Electronics and ZeroRPM Partner to Transform Heavy Duty Trucks into Hybrids
ZeroRPM’s technology eliminates idling, while continuing to power all on-board equipment, including HVAC.
March 31, 2021
The Ford Performance Parts Winch by Warn offers 12,000 lbs. of winching power and will be available for 2020 and newer Super Duty trucks.
Ford Performance Parts Winch Available for 2020 or Newer Super Duty Pickups
The 12,000-lb. Ford Performance Parts winch was initially available on the Tremor and has now been expanded to properly-equipped Super Duty models.
March 31, 2021
Kenworth C500
Kenworth C500 Now Available with Bendix ESP System
The Bendix stability system for the Kenworth C500 comes with the Bendix 6S/6M configuration, which has six sensors and six modulators, and includes Bendix Smart ATC Automatic Traction Control and Bendix ESP
March 31, 2021
Drivers and technicians need to pay extra attention this time of year with both visual checks and keen awareness of component performance. Air dryers mounted on the frame rail are susceptible to corrosion due to their exposure to the road.
Bendix Offers Springtime Air Brake Maintenance Tips
Help Air Brake Systems Recover from Harsh Seasonal Factors
March 25, 2021
Mack Trucks began production of its MD Series trucks—the model which brought the company back into the medium-duty market—in September.
2021 NTEA Work Truck Show Spotlights Recent Vocational Truck and Technology Introductions
The trade show for the vocational truck market showcased the latest introductions in a virtual format.
March 16, 2021
With GM’s next-generation lithium metal batteries, the expected energy density increase could enable higher range in a similarly sized pack or comparable range in a smaller pack. The weight and space savings from smaller battery packs could help with vehicle lightweighting or create more room for additional technology.
GM Targets Range and Battery Cost Improvements to Accelerate All-Electric Future
GM makes progress on next-generation Ultium chemistry ahead of new joint development agreement with SolidEnergy Systems.
March 15, 2021
Felling FT-30-2 LP Triple Reel Cable Trailer
Felling Trailers Offers Solution on Solar Project
A renewable energy contractor was working on a solar project that spanned several locations, and they needed several heavy-duty triple reel trailers. Felling stepped in with an innovative solution.
March 12, 2021
Cu Xl Fleet 2020 Silverado 2500 Hd
Top 10 Hottest Construction Stories This Week: New Hybrid GM Heavy Duty Pickups
Most-read construction stories include celebrating Women in Construction Week, the ToughBuilt Hawkbill folding knife, economists predict a rocky road to recovery for construction, fluorescence microscopy used in concrete quality assurance
March 12, 2021
Tenna Safety Camera3
Tenna Expands Safety Offerings with Launch of TennaCAM Safety Camera
Dashcam captures footage that provides context and acts as a source of truth in the event of an incident, accident or safety violation.
December 1, 2020
Tenna Safety Camera3
TennaCAM Dashcam
December 1, 2020
Plus Nvidia Drive partner autonomous trucking
Plus, NVIDIA Partner on Heavy Truck Autonomous Driving System
Plus has received more than 10,000 preorders for its autonomous truck driving system, which is expected to be commercially available in 2022 in the U.S., China and Europe.
March 11, 2021
At the virtual Work Truck Show 2021, the company announces the expansion of a plug-in hybrid electric drive system for select Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Silverado 2500HD/3500 HD pickup trucks and the Chevrolet and GMC 3500 and 4500 chassis cabs.
XL Fleet Develops Plug-in Hybrid for GM HD Pickups
Plug-in Hybrid electric (PHEV) drive systems improve fuel economy by up to 50% while cutting CO2 emissions by a third.
March 8, 2021
Stellar Tmax 1 11 Welder Body
Stellar TMAX 1-11 Welder Body
Body includes a 30-in. workbench-bumper enhanced with a slide-out tray, providing an on-demand workstation for torch cutting and welding.
March 9, 2021
Ford Telematics is a modern, web-based product that gives customers access to vehicle health reports, vehicle location, driver behavior and more.
Ford Expands Connected Capabilities
All-makes telematics service and embedded modems increase fleet visibility.
March 9, 2021
With twice the computing power of the previous-generation system, SYNC 4 can wirelessly connect smartphones without the USB cord for seamless integration of Apple CarPlay or Android Auto compatibility, as well as SYNC AppLink apps.
Ford Updates Super Duty Technology for 2022
Company introduces SYNC 4, offers an upgraded 12-in. screen and 24x7 cloud connectivity.
March 8, 2021
Oimg
North American Class 8 Net Orders Stay Strong for February
FTR reports preliminary North American Class 8 net orders came in at 44,000 Units
March 3, 2021