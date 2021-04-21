A Good Story is Not One to Waste - The Top 5 Concrete Stories of March 2021

The most popular stories concrete contractors found on ForConstructionPros.com/concrete from March 2021.

April 21, 2021
Jonathan Kozlowski
Conterra Restoration and a suite of Aquajet Hydrodemolition equipment provided an eco-friendly solution during a multi-year, multi-million dollar parking garage renovation in Toronto’s East End.
Just Porciello, Conterra Restoration Ltd.

Maryland's Conococheague Aqueduct was restored using a combination of historic and modern materials and methods.

5. Concrete Repair Training & Online Certification

Not only does having a skilled team enhance a company’s marketability, but investing in employees—including helping them with their training needs and career advancement—is one of the best ways for a company to build a relationship with its workers and improve employee retention.

This article provides a brief overview of what a contractor can expect out of ACI University.

4. Project Profile: Contractor Challenged with Noise Limits, Active Parking Garage in 200,00 sq. ft. Restoration

The 39-year-old structure — an open-air parkade with a roof deck, two suspended slabs, and asphalt on grade — needed to remain open while crews removed 200,000 sq. ft. of material from the second and third levels. Building tenants required parking to remain open, as well as continued access to the roof deck, which provided amenities for employees.

Photograph of a fluorescent thin section in UV light, which makes the concrete glow.Photograph of a fluorescent thin section in UV light, which makes the concrete glow.Chunyu Qiao and DRP, a Twining Company

3. How Some New Developments in Quality Assurance can Help You be Sure of Your Concrete Pavement Mix Design

Even when strength requirements and other material tests are satisfied, engineers may call for the removal and replacement of sections of pavement over concerns regarding the compliance of in-place material with mix design specifications.

In such cases, petrography and other complementary (but specialized) test methods can provide important information on the quality and durability of concrete mixtures and their compliance with job specifications.

2. News: World of Concrete 2021 to Move Ahead as In-person Event in June in Las Vegas

It was announced that the in-person edition of World of Concrete 2021 will move ahead as planned, taking place from June 8-10 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Informa Markets, the show organizers, received approval from the Nevada Department of Business and Industry to host the event. It will be the first large-scale trade show to return to the U.S. market since the pandemic brought in-person meetings to a halt.

Since this announcement, registration has been opened and is limited to online registration only. For the safety of all attendees, there will be no onsite registration. 

1. Recycled Glass is Key to VERY Lightweight Precast Concrete

Compared to a panel of concrete with steel rebar the same size, Space Age Concrete will reportedly be 50% lighter using fiberglass reinforced rebar.Compared to a panel of concrete with steel rebar the same size, Space Age Concrete will reportedly be 50% lighter using fiberglass reinforced rebar.Green Global Concrete Technologies

The story behind Space Age Concrete and how it reduced the weight of precast concrete while producing a high-strength product. Strengthened by a glass-reinforced rebar which is greatly lighter than its steel counterpart (not to mention reportedly five times stronger), the concrete panel is reportedly 50% lighter than traditional concrete and offers impressive strength data.

"When we were all done mixing our special cocktail, we were at 90 lbs. per cubic ft. vs 150 of regular concrete," says the company owner, Bart Rockett. Along with a team of individuals all providing unique solutions to the concrete industry, they've created the Green Global Concrete Technology Company. 


