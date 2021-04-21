American Concrete Institute

Not only does having a skilled team enhance a company’s marketability, but investing in employees—including helping them with their training needs and career advancement—is one of the best ways for a company to build a relationship with its workers and improve employee retention.

This article provides a brief overview of what a contractor can expect out of ACI University.

Just Porciello, Conterra Restoration Ltd.



The 39-year-old structure — an open-air parkade with a roof deck, two suspended slabs, and asphalt on grade — needed to remain open while crews removed 200,000 sq. ft. of material from the second and third levels. Building tenants required parking to remain open, as well as continued access to the roof deck, which provided amenities for employees.

Chunyu Qiao and DRP, a Twining Company

Even when strength requirements and other material tests are satisfied, engineers may call for the removal and replacement of sections of pavement over concerns regarding the compliance of in-place material with mix design specifications.

In such cases, petrography and other complementary (but specialized) test methods can provide important information on the quality and durability of concrete mixtures and their compliance with job specifications.

It was announced that the in-person edition of World of Concrete 2021 will move ahead as planned, taking place from June 8-10 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Informa Markets, the show organizers, received approval from the Nevada Department of Business and Industry to host the event. It will be the first large-scale trade show to return to the U.S. market since the pandemic brought in-person meetings to a halt.

Since this announcement, registration has been opened and is limited to online registration only. For the safety of all attendees, there will be no onsite registration.

Green Global Concrete Technologies



The story behind Space Age Concrete and how it reduced the weight of precast concrete while producing a high-strength product. Strengthened by a glass-reinforced rebar which is greatly lighter than its steel counterpart (not to mention reportedly five times stronger), the concrete panel is reportedly 50% lighter than traditional concrete and offers impressive strength data.

"When we were all done mixing our special cocktail, we were at 90 lbs. per cubic ft. vs 150 of regular concrete," says the company owner, Bart Rockett. Along with a team of individuals all providing unique solutions to the concrete industry, they've created the Green Global Concrete Technology Company.



