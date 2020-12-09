Top 5 Concrete Stories of November 2020

The most popular stories from ForConstructionPros.com/concrete from November 2020.

December 9, 2020
Jonathan Kozlowski
800px Saw Cut Control Joint In Concrete 5ebabe3babfac[1]
ChicagoConcrete

From contraction joints to robots, from a nuclear power plant to thermal breaks, our audience found a wide range of content within the /concrete section of the ForConstructionPros.com website.

Here are the most popular stories from November 2020 be they news, announcements, releases, or articles. 

By Page View

Rules for Designing Contraction Joints

Through their experience in concrete, longtime contributor Kim Basham provides ten rules in the layout, spacing, depth, and timing of contraction joints. For either a wet-cut saw or an early-entry dry-cut saw, follow these jointing rules to minimize the risk of random or out-of-joint cracking.

Watch Time-Lapse Video of Final Concrete Pour at Hinkley Point C Reactor

Final section of the 20,693 m3 of concrete being poured into the foundation of Hinkley Point C Unit 2's Nuclear Island.Final section of the 20,693 m3 of concrete being poured into the foundation of Hinkley Point C Unit 2's Nuclear Island.EDFNo surprise here, this is one of those “can’t miss” items you find on the internet. This 2-min. video features the last pour of the Hinkley Point nuclear power station out of [location]. According to the details, the station is expected to last 60 years and cost between £19.6 billion and £20.3 billion. It is expected to be completed by 2025 and aims to produce reliable, low carbon electricity alongside renewable power. 

The four pumps seem like spider legs while in fast-forward. Refill your coffee and check this video out. 

Adding Calcium Chloride to Improve Cold Weather Concrete Pouring

Two questions: can you use calcium chloride admixtures? And, if so, what is an acceptable dosage? This article going through both using the International Building Code as a guideline.

Spoiler: Yes, and about 2% by weight of cement.

But you need to get that confirmed.

It’s Only Just Begun: Miami’s $25 Million Underground Parking Garage

Engineers are using a state-of-the-art, 10-foot high-torque drill to create the bathtub by digging into the site’s crushed limestone, while simultaneously injecting cement slurry into the ground and blending it with the limestone rock and sand.Engineers are using a state-of-the-art, 10-foot high-torque drill to create the bathtub by digging into the site’s crushed limestone, while simultaneously injecting cement slurry into the ground and blending it with the limestone rock and sand.OKO Group/Cain InternationalTo be completed in 2023, this story marks the beginning of a project that will become the city’s deepest, most expensive underground parking garage. In order to build a garage that doesn’t flood, the building’s general contractor, a joint venture between Civic Construction and Ant Yapi U.S., along with specialty subcontractor Keller International, set out to create a massive watertight concrete box deep underground. Using highly advanced technology and equipment, the complicated undertaking requires workers to drill 800 holes 50 feet deep into the ground and fill them with concrete and water. The interlocking pillars create a cement block that is hollowed out to build the garage.

Find more details on the project, challenges, and specs in the story.

AI Robot Can Flatten Concrete Floors, Hyundai Engineering Seeks Patent

While the robot is still under the manufacturing stage with a prototype, news of a technology from Hyundai Engineering that could help flatten floors is exciting – to say the least. On Nov. 12, the company started filing for patents.  

We reached out for more information and will report as they come in ... stay tuned. 

By Average Time

A Museum and Theater for the Motion Picture Industry

Imagine building a structural concrete sphere 150 ft. in diameter weighing 25 million pounds (25,000 kips) held in position 12 ft. off the ground by four concrete columns with seismic isolators between the columns and the sphere.

Joe Nasvik writes about the design and engineering that went into the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in LA.

Managing Your Assets

The inventory screen provided here shows how tools and equipment are logged into their cloud website and managed. Milwaukee is the only company that also allows their tools factory settings to be changed with a smartphone app to increase operating efficiency for given applications.The inventory screen provided here shows how tools and equipment are logged into their cloud website and managed. Milwaukee is the only company that also allows their tools factory settings to be changed with a smartphone app to increase operating efficiency for given applications.Milwaukee ToolAccording to Eli Share, the IoT (Internet of Things) and Mobile Lead for Bosch Tools, Mount Prospect, Illinois, software solutions were originally conceived to improve product performance. “But the outlook now for additional value-added solutions provided by manufacturers is endless.”

This article from 2018 looks at some offerings from Bosch, Hilti, and Milwaukee Tool in asset management.

Building the Vista Tower

This is the story of the design, engineering, and construction of Chicago’s Vista Tower. The 100-story building stands at 1,190 feet above the ground – the city’s third tallest building behind Willis Tower and the Trump Tower.

The vision began with discussions between Magellan Development and Jeannie Gang at Studio Gang Architecture. Then Ron Klemencic, the CEO of Magnusson Klemenscic Associates (MKA) based in Seattle, Washington was brought in to help make their concept structurally and economically viable. Klemencic involved McHugh Construction and others to bring together the latest research and technology and up-to-date construction practices. 

Thermal Cracking

Thermal cracking is usually associated with mass concrete but it can also happen to thinner slabs because of temperature differences between concrete ground, and ambient temperatures.Thermal cracking is usually associated with mass concrete but it can also happen to thinner slabs because of temperature differences between concrete ground, and ambient temperatures.John GajdaWhile cracking in concrete is common, one of the reasons is due to the temperature development as concrete hydrates. This is also known as thermal cracking.

This article talks about some of the conditions that can cause this to occur. And conditions you should be aware of and plan for.

Thermal Breaks Provide Energy Efficiency in Concrete Reinforced Condo

The 30,000 sq. ft., the seven-story structure offers nine two-, three- and four-bedroom luxury loft residences from 1,545 to 3,400 sq. ft. The units feature high ceilings, cantilevered balconies, open floor plans, oversized windows, state-of-the-art kitchens, and master suites with walk-in closets. Some enjoy panoramic views of the Manhattan skyline. 

Tracy Dacko, head of marketing for Schock North America writes of this project.

Related
Cu 12042020
Top 10 Construction Stories This Week: Expenses Paid with PPP Funds Not Deductible
December 4, 2020
Adobe Stock 349358252
10 Hottest Construction Stories This Week: Expenses Paid with PPP Funds Not Deductible
December 4, 2020
Recommended
A CTL with a mulching attachment allows for maximum maneuverability, especially in applications where the work area can be more restrictive. Examples would include working in areas where clearing of certain invasive plant species while leaving behind other plants/trees is required, or clearing right of way areas near highways or railroads.
Choose the Best Land Clearing Option
Dedicated mulchers and land clearing attachments come in many configurations.
December 4, 2020
Adobe Stock 369389991
2021 Financial Planning Will Not Be Business as Usual for Construction Contractors
Procedures and policies are no longer the same, requiring a new approach to financial planning for your construction business.
December 7, 2020
Screenshot 2020 12 07 111350
Robust New Orders, Backlogs Expected to Boost Homebuilding Growth
After slowing during Q2 2020 as the pandemic took hold, homebuilding demand picked up during Q3 and will remain robust, says Moody's.
December 7, 2020
Latest
Stiffer pavements offer increased fuel efficiency over flexible ones.
How to Communicate Concrete’s Sustainability Message
The industry needs to do a better job of promoting its contributions to sustainable construction practices.
August 28, 2013
Release of OSHA's Proposed Rule on Crystalline Silica Is Nearing
After years of delay in the White House's Office of Management and Budget, the construction industry will likely see OSHA's plans for silica dust exposure very soon
July 12, 2013
Are You Compliant?
Tracking government rules and regulations isn’t always easy; a few regulation changes to keep on your radar
May 3, 2013
At Lloyd Concrete Services, Rustburg, Va., President Steve Lloyd encourages his workers to tape photos of their families in their hard hats, reminding them the goal of jobsite safety it getting home each night.
The Goal of Jobsite Safety Is Getting Workers Home at Night
Any jobsite safety program should be focused on getting workers home at night.
March 12, 2013
Proper Safety Training Will Help Prevent Electrocutions on Your Jobsites
The four most common fatal, on-the-job accidents in the construction industry in 2011 were falls, electrocutions, struck-by-object, and caught-in/between.
February 28, 2013
This cordless power screwdriver can do small DIY chores and its corkscrew attachment will make short work of opening a bottle of wine.
Construction-themed Holiday Gifts for the Home, Office and Field
A roundup of gift ideas for the contractor on your list.
November 26, 2012
'Before and after' photos of a decorative concrete project.
Clemons Concrete Coatings Is Running a "Before and After" Photo Contest for Contractors
Deadline for entry is Dec. 7, 2012. Projects chosen as "winners" will receive free product from Clemons.
November 7, 2012
VOW To Hire Heroes Act
Companies Can Receive Tax Credits When They Hire Out-of-Work Veterans
The VOW To Hire Heroes Act offers businesses that employ out-of-work veterans up to $9,600 in tax credits
October 4, 2012
A rendering of the 4-level core that will be built at the heard of the Milwaukee Zoo Interchange.
Major Road Rehab Project in Milwaukee Will Utilize Concrete
The Zoo Interchange will increase safety and efficiency along 9 miles of Interstate 94 and the vicinity.
September 27, 2012
Think Twice Before You Use Company Vehicles to Voice Your Political Views
Contractors who put political bumper stickers on their company vehicles run the risk of losing customers.
July 23, 2012
Texting while driving can increase eyes-off-the-road time by 400%.
Keep Your Employees Safe with a Texting Ban
Talk to your employees about the dangers of texting while driving.
July 2, 2012
Nominations Are Open for the Second Annual Independent Business of the Year Award
"The Indie" is sponsored by Independent We Stand, which educates consumers on the benefits of buying goods and services from independent, local businesses.
June 25, 2012
Contractors can park under the canopy at the pro services entrance for easy loading.
Home Depot Offers Contractor Perks with Its ‘First for Pro’ Services
Home Depot's 'First for Pro' offers contractors and remodeling professionals speed, tool rental, special parking, coffee and other conveniences.
May 2, 2012
Construction Haiku
April 17 is National Haiku Poetry Day.
April 17, 2012
5 Things I Learned at World of Concrete 2012
January 30, 2012
This electrically conductive concrete grounding trench has helped an electrical substation avoid lightning outages for the last three years.
ACI-WI Group Hears Talk on Electrically Conductive Concrete
Technology on pavements could recharge electric cars, de-ice bridges.
November 21, 2011
This round concrete spring house in Wisconsin's Governor Dodge State Park was built in the early 1900s.
Concrete Spring House Still Standing
The farmstead is gone, but a concrete remnant of history remains.
October 20, 2011
Readers Choose Their Favorite Pieces of Construction Equipment
Find out which equipment the readers of Concrete Contractor and Equipment Today magazines can't live without.
October 3, 2011
Joking around about safety
February 7, 2011
Grandviewlion 10443534
Artful Concrete
A visit to Grandview concrete sculpture park in Hollandale, Wis.
December 28, 2010
Wanted: Classic Shot Blasters
September 7, 2010
At a Store Near You
August 24, 2010
Caffeinated concrete
August 2, 2010
Learn how concrete can contribute to a green home
June 11, 2010