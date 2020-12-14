12 Days of Construction Christmas 2020 Gift Guide - Industrial Hard-sided Coolers

Time to start planning your holiday gift giving for 2020. Check out this year's list of great gifts for your construction employees, bosses, friends or family members.

Day 10 of the 2020 Christmas Gift Guide - Ergodyne Industrial Hard-sided Coolers



Ergodyne's Chill-Its Industrial Hard-sided Coolers are available in 48- and 17-quart sizes. The coolers can keep food and drinks cool for up to 30 hours while being built to withstand the harsh construction site environments.

Interior compartments and containers keep items separate and dry

Hands-free lid

Can be utilized as a stool with support for up to 300 lb.



Looking for other construction-related gifts? Check out the rest of 2019's 12 Days of Construction Christmas gift ideas:

Day 1 – COFFEEBOXX

Day 2 - Sena Worksite Communications Solutions

Day 3 - Wireless Earplug Earbuds

Day 4 - PACKOUT Compact Tool Box

Day 5 - BEACON Hard Hat Light

Day 6 - OtterSpot Wireless Charging System

Day 7 - Spider Tool Holster

Day 8 - Body Heat Monitoring System

Day 9 - Electric Lunch Box









