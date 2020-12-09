12 Days of Construction Christmas 2020 Gift Guide - Spider Tool Holster

Time to start planning your holiday gift giving for 2020. Check out this year's list of great gifts for your construction employees, bosses, friends or family members.

Day 7 of the 2020 Christmas Gift Guide - Spider Tool Holster



The Spider Tool Holster clips to your belt, putting your tools right in reach. Simply clip the holster to any belt, secure the Tool Grip attachment to your tools then slide them into your holster.

Self locking holster design

Elastic Tool Grip stretches to fit any tool

Designed to carry tools up to 8 lb.

Looking for other construction-related gifts? Check out the rest of 2020's 12 Days of Construction Christmas gift ideas:

